EU supply (LON:EUSP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.05

Shares of EU supply PLC (LON:EUSP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 18.05 ($0.23). EU supply shares last traded at GBX 18.05 ($0.23), with a volume of 14,344 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.47 million and a PE ratio of 30.08.

EU Supply Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic tender management and contract management solutions in the European Union and internationally. It owns and operates an e-procurement platform for e-sourcing, e-tendering, and contract management for the European public sector market and selected industries in the private sector.

