Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Update

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 150.1% from the July 31st total of 527,700 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 373,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ETON traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 538,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 51,843 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,804,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning.

