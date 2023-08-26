Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $15.87 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.26 billion and $52.27 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $15.87 or 0.00060956 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,032.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00250194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.35 or 0.00731200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.72 or 0.00552068 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00114574 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003822 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,682,491 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.