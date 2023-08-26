Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 451.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,051 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Equitable worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after acquiring an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,559,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equitable by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,781,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,740,000 after acquiring an additional 330,125 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Equitable by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,275,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,120,000 after acquiring an additional 458,522 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,728,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,410,000 after acquiring an additional 728,209 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.