EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $265.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.79.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $244.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.08. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $446.70.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982 shares in the company, valued at $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

