Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $389,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,465,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Barbara Turner acquired 2,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,214.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $389,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,465,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 322.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 41,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,379,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 14.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 16,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ENV opened at $52.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $312.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

