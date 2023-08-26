Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,085,365 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 514.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,085,365 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $112,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $101.78 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

