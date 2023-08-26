Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,615,391 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1,414.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615,391 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.82% of KLA worth $109,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in KLA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 13.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in KLA by 2.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $481.73 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $517.30. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $478.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $21,817,465. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

