Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,648,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078,243 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.80% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $127,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,071,000 after buying an additional 7,093,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,157,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,925,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,128,000 after buying an additional 2,823,990 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,066,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SPLG opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average is $49.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

