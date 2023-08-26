Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,615,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946,594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.92% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $105,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTS. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 711,832 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

