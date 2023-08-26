Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,414,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,124 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of CoStar Group worth $97,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.8 %

CSGP opened at $80.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 84.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.30. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

