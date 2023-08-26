Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 85.91% of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF worth $100,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000.

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGA stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. American Century Sustainable Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $57.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $142.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About American Century Sustainable Equity ETF

The American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (ESGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US companies that are screened by a combination of fundamental measures and ESG metrics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

