Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $132,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.5 %

APD stock opened at $288.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $224.75 and a one year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

