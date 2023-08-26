Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $123.29 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 124.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,086,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,034,395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $123,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

