Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 341.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,305,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,556,629 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $94,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.8 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $128.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.05. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.