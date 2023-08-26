Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Update

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the July 31st total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Entera Bio Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of Entera Bio stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,728. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.83. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entera Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Entera Bio by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 9.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

