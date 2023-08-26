Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 196.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares during the period. Enphase Energy accounts for 1.8% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.90.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,955,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,502. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

