Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

ENR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

NYSE ENR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 471,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,114. Energizer has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 135.74% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $699.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

