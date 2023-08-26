Energi Price Reaches $0.0503 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Energi has a total market cap of $3.43 million and $74,725.99 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00038522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00027542 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013580 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 68,154,157 coins and its circulating supply is 68,154,240 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.