Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Short Interest Update

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,265,000 shares, an increase of 110.3% from the July 31st total of 1,077,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 629.2 days.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.24. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,521. Embracer Group AB has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Embracer Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

