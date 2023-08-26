Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Emblem Corp (OTCMKTS:EMMBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40. 156,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 280,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
Emblem Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.
About Emblem
Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.
Featured Articles
