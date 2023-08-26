Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,017,000 after purchasing an additional 340,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after buying an additional 1,850,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $553.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $557.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $478.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.82. The company has a market capitalization of $525.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total value of $726,286.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,397,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,789,888,442.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total value of $726,286.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,397,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,789,888,442.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 726,748 shares of company stock worth $361,411,612 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

