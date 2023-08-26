Electroneum Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.98 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $35.98 million and $471,431.09 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003826 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000573 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00006084 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,953,134,507 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

