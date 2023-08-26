Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Down 81.0% in August

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Eguana Technologies from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.
About Eguana Technologies
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
