Efinity Token (EFI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $30.33 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a market cap of $30.33 million and $200,899.99 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 653,153,197 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

