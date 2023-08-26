Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EIX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.55. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

