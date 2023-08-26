ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Trading Down 7.1%

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). 2,554,392 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 2,467,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

ECR Minerals Stock Down 7.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.01.

ECR Minerals Company Profile

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

