Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust increased its stake in Ecolab by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,538,000 after buying an additional 351,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,505,000 after buying an additional 104,127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,589,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,713,000 after buying an additional 93,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $180.48 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.81. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Northcoast Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,568 shares of company stock worth $5,008,604. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

