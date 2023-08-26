Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Eastern Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $112.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.06.
Eastern Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern
About Eastern
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.
