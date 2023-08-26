Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

