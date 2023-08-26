DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. Sells 75,000 Shares

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DXC Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. 1,569,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,285. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3,054.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

