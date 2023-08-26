Diversified United Investment Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:DUI)

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 27th.
Diversified United Investment Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 0.20.
Diversified United Investment Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified United Investment
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.