DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.40

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as high as C$0.42. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 15,150 shares changing hands.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.54. The company has a market cap of C$41.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.63, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.26.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$60.12 million for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 112.25%. On average, analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post 0.010922 earnings per share for the current year.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

