Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares to Split on Monday, August 28th

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Free Report) are going to split on the morning of Monday, August 28th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, August 28th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 28th.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TMV stock opened at $144.35 on Friday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $99.48 and a 52 week high of $183.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.45.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,378,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.