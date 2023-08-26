Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) COO Gary Yu Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $272,646.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Diodes Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $80.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.43. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.12 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIOD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

