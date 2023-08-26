Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) COO Gary Yu Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $272,646.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Diodes Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $80.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.43. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.12 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Diodes
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on DIOD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.
Read Our Latest Research Report on DIOD
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Diodes
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.