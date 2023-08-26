Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 2.4% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 17,086.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,876,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,810,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,147 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,512,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,977,000 after buying an additional 32,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFIV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.66. The company had a trading volume of 761,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,132. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $34.54.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

