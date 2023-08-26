DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director Sandeep Mathrani Buys 1,300 Shares

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKSGet Free Report) Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,700.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $111.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 756 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

