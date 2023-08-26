Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $149.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.32.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Diamondback Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,912 shares of company stock worth $6,938,458 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.