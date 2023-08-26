Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the July 31st total of 392,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Diageo Stock Up 0.6 %

DGEAF traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36. Diageo has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $47.47.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

