Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the July 31st total of 392,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Diageo Stock Up 0.6 %
DGEAF traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36. Diageo has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $47.47.
Diageo Company Profile
