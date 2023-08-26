Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $0.86. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 3,950 shares trading hands.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 13.89%.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from music labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast and review the content; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

