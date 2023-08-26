Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $140.04 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 6.94%. Destination XL Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.51-$0.59 EPS.

Destination XL Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

