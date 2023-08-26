DEI Tops One Day Volume of $365.31 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $365.31 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00250509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014759 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.