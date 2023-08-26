DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Capitalization of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $0.53 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00162202 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00051804 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00022968 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00027634 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003812 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

