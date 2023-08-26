Decred Trading Up 4% This Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $13.43 or 0.00051656 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Decred has a market cap of $207.33 million and $3.10 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00163096 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00022997 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00027688 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003834 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,439,852 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

