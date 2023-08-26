Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $13.79 on Major Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $13.79 or 0.00053058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $213.01 million and $3.75 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00162010 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00022998 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00027574 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003769 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,441,005 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

