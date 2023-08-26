Decentralized Social Price Reaches $8.82 on Exchanges (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.82 or 0.00033913 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $92.95 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

