DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 823.5% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
DBS Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of DBSDY traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $97.17. 54,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.47. DBS Group has a one year low of $88.98 and a one year high of $110.10.
DBS Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.3798 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DBS Group Company Profile
DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.
