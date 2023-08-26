DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 823.5% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DBS Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DBSDY traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $97.17. 54,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.47. DBS Group has a one year low of $88.98 and a one year high of $110.10.

Get DBS Group alerts:

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.3798 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th.

View Our Latest Report on DBSDY

DBS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.