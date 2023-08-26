Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Up 1,012.5% in August

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 1,012.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.7 days.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUAVF remained flat at $188.60 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.62. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a 12-month low of $108.08 and a 12-month high of $209.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

About Dassault Aviation société anonyme

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

