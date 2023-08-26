Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.22

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.22 and last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 10826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

Daiwa House Industry Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

