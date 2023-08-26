Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the July 31st total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Daiichi Sankyo in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

DSNKY stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 40,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,082. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $37.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

